Wilmington High School Forced Remote After House Party

Another high school has been forced to transition to remote learning after a large party without social distancing or mask-wearing.

WIlmington police broke up a party of 25-30 high school students on Friday. However, only about 6-8 students were identified, as the rest of the students scattered when police arrived.

All students - with the exception of high needs students - will work remotely from Monday through Nov. 6, school officials said.

A statement from superintendent Glenn Brand and principal Linda Peters called the event "a public health issue," due to the inability to contact trace.

"As you might imagine, it is quite disconcerting to learn about this event, but equally alarming is the fact that efforts made by the Wilmington Board of Health to identify the other students at the party have been significantly limited due to lack of cooperation," the statement said.

The announcement comes as Marblehead High School officials were forced to make a similar decision. Party attendees were sharing drinks and were not practicing social distancing or wearing face coverings Friday night inside a Rockaway Avenue home, Marblehead Superintendent John Buckey said in a letter to district families on Sunday.