Dozens of boxes of fireworks seized from illegal sales operation in Wilmington

Investigators say they've seized around 100 boxes of illegal fireworks after two men attempted to sell tens of thousands of dollars' worth of the illegal merchandise in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Police received a tip Friday about a flyer advertising a fireworks sale on Industrial Way. Investigators began surveillance in the area and discovered where the items were being stored. During a search of the building, investigators found 70 unopened boxes of fireworks and 30 opened boxes, with an estimated $40,000 to $50,000.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Two men, a 6-year-old man from Nottingham, N.H., and a 49-year-old man from Tewksbury, were identified as the alleged sellers. They will be summonsed to court to face a charge of sale/possession of fireworks.

Fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts. According to statistics from the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services, fireworks are to blame for 559 fires and explosions and 220 serious injuries in the commonwealth over the last five years.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“Fireworks cause injuries and fires each year in Massachusetts, and we will not tolerate their sale or use here in Wilmington,” said Wilmington Police Chief Joseph Desmond. “I want to thank the alert resident who brought this case to our attention, and the other agencies that helped us respond.”

The Wilmington Fire Department, along with the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad and the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit all assisted with the investigation, with the Bomb Squard ultimately taking possession of the seized goods.