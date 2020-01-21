Wilmington Police Seek Missing Man With Autism

Police in Wilmington, Massachusetts, are looking for a man who was reported missing Tuesday.

Maximilan Pappas, a 21-year-old man who has autism, was last seen around 5:15 p.m. in the area of Douglas Avenue.

Pappas is described as being about 5'4 and 100 pounds.

When he was last seen, Pappas was wearing a green coat, brown boots and a grey New England Patriots hat with a pom-pom.

Anyone with information should call the Wilmington Police Department.