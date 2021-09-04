Local

Tewksbury

Wilmington Woman Arrested on 4th OUI Charge

A Wilmington, Massachusetts woman is facing a fourth OUI charge after being arrested for allegedly driving while drunk in Tewskbury.

Tewksbury Police responded to a report of an erratic driver headed north on Main Street without headlights on shortly before 9p.m. on Thursday.

According to police, the driver, identified as 55-year-old Kimberly Labossiere, of Wilmington, showed signs of being intoxicated.

Labossiere was arrested and was arraigned in Lowell District Court on Friday on multiple charges including negligent operation and defective headlights. According to Tewskbury Police, this incident is Labossiere's fourth OUI Liquor offense. It is unclear if she has an attorney.

