Woman killed, man critically injured in house fire in Wilton, Maine

Flames broke out overnight at a home in Wilton, Maine, leaving one woman dead and a man critically injured after he apparently jumped from the burning building.

The state fire marshal's office announced it is investigating the fatal fire that occurred at 62 Magrath Road shortly after midnight on Saturday.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Firefighters and investigators at the scene determined that two residents were inside the home at the time of the fire: 84-year-old Robert Adams and his significant other, 81-year-old Sharon Rainey.

According to officials, a neighbor who witnessed the fire found Adams outside the residence, injured after he apparently jumped from a window.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The neighbor and responding Wilton police officers entered the burning home through a window and rescued Rainey, who was still inside with severe burns.

Adams and Rainey were initially transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital and later flown by LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center in Portland where Rainey later died from her injuries, officials said. Adams remains in critical condition.

The neighbor and Wilton police officers were treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The preliminary investigation suggests that a chimney fire may have been the cause, but the investigation remains ongoing, officials said.