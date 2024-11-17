8-year-old boy raising money for Boston nonprofit with pop-up book stand

An ambitious second grader has started his very own pop-up book stand in Winchester, Massachusetts, and it's all to benefit a local charity.

When 8-year-old Bobby Atchinson had books piling up in his bedroom, he wanted to give them away to give other kids the chance to enjoy them. But with help from his mom, Jeanna Atchinson, Bobby was able to take his idea to the next level.

"We started donating them and then I said to my mom, 'why can't we make a bookstore?' And she said yeah and then she said we could give them to charity, and I said, 'yeah, we can do that.'"

So Bobby and his mom put together "Bobby's Books" -- a pop-up book stand right in Winchester's town center.

"It got on the newspapers and the radio and the newspaper and it started spreading out," he said.

On the stand's first day, 200 books were sold raising $1,000 that day alone for The Home for Little Wanderers -- a Boston-based nonprofit helping children get housing and support.

"When he got the word out to his friends at school and to other families in town, they all dropped books off to our house and they all offered to help with the bookstore," Jeanna Atchinson said. "And it's been incredible to see other families excited about the option to raise money for other kids and help Bobby with this bookstore mission."

Bobby's Books will be open for its last day next Saturday, and then Bobby will present a check to the Little Wanderers on Giving Tuesday.

"He loves to read so it's exciting to see that we’re able to do something with that passion and make him feel good about himself and also help kids in need," his mom said. "It's been a fantastic project for us as a family."