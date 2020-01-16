Wind Causes Problems in Greater Boston

The howling wind brought multiple close calls Thursday in Boston and beyond.

A construction accident in Medford, Massachusetts, was caused by the wind. Fire officials say a piece of steel was blown off a building under construction, hitting an inspector.

Firefighters had to use a cherry-picker to lower the worker down.

In Marion, a large tree fell on a house. There were no injuries, but the damage was significant.

There was a similar scene in Duxbury, where trees fell on several wires, causing a road to close.

Construction debris that blew off a construction project in Boston's Back Bay smashed the back window of a car with a babysitter and a young child inside.

And in the city's Dorchester neighborhood, Favio Mozer walked up to her car to find a large tree limb on it.

"I feel a little nervous now, and I feel a miracle. I am happy now," she said.