Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Weather

Wind Damage Being Reported Across Mass.

A tree and power lines fell on a house in Framingham, and trees and tree limbs have been reported down in several other area communities as well

By Marc Fortier

Bruce Fant-KA1TZY Amateur Radio SKYWARN Spotter

Damage is being reported across Massachusetts on Monday morning as strong winds continue to blast the area.

Trees have been reported down in Mashpee, Tewksbury, Worcester and Natick. Trees and power lines are down on a house on Janebar Circle in Framingham and a tree also took down power lines on Rochdale Street in Auburn.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Gusts to 60 mph will be possible from the Berkshires to the Worcester Hills and for the rest of New England 40 to 60 mph gusts will be possible on Monday.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Celtics Set to Play 1st Home Game With Fans Since Pandemic Began

Kim Janey 2 hours ago

Boston Mayor Janey Calls on MBTA to Restore Pre-Pandemic Service Levels

As of 9 a.m., over 3,000 customers were without power in the state, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

WeatherMassachusettswind
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us