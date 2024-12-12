Weather

Wind gusts continue, winter air to settle in after record-setting rainfall

Highs will struggle to make freezing this weekend under plenty of sunshine.

By Pete Bouchard

NBC Universal, Inc.

After record-setting rainfall in parts of New England, and thousands of customers without power, we’re picking up the pieces this morning and moving on to quieter times. That’s not to say that we’re clear of the wind, yet.

Gusts continue to come in from the west and northwest today, driving in colder temperatures and keeping the wind chill in the 20s for much of the day.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Winter air will settle in for the next few days.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

Highs will struggle to make freezing this weekend under plenty of sunshine.

Breezes drop off Friday and are almost silent on Saturday as high pressure crests right overhead. This will create ideal conditions for radiational cooling, so expect temperatures Saturday morning to be in the low teens in some suburbs.

The recovery will be swift on the other side of this high. We’ll bounce back to the 40s Monday and 50s Tuesday as another soggy weather system takes aim at New England. It’s not nearly as strong, so we’re expecting only light showers this time around.

Weather 14 hours ago

Storm's downpours flood Boston highway, knock out power for thousands in Mass.

Massachusetts 7 hours ago

Boston tunnel floods as rain and wind hammer region

This article tagged under:

Weather
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us