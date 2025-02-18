Wind gusts on Mt. Washington reach 161 mph

Mount Washington saw wind gusts hit a bracing 161 mph on Monday, not quite record-breaking but among the top 20 wind gusts since 1935.

"Our indoor barograph is literally off the chart due to the high winds acting as suction out of our doors," researchers noted in a Facebook post Monday afternoon.

Scientists at the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire work at more than 6,000 feet above sea level and can experience truly extreme winter weather. Monday's gust is the highest daily peak gust since 2019. The top 10 daily peak gusts since 1935 are all at 170 mph or higher, which researchers noted could be possible between Monday and Tuesday.

Sustained wind speeds were between 125 and 135 mph, with frequent gusts into the 140s and wind chills coming in around -63 degrees Fahrenheit.

Back at sea level, more gusty winds and frigid cold are expected in New England Tuesday.