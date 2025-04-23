Well-known NH restaurant heavily damaged in overnight fire

A well-known local restaurant was heavily damaged in a fire overnight in Windham, New Hampshire.

The fire at The Windham Restaurant on Range Road was reported just before 1 a.m. Wednesday. The restaurant occupies one of the town's most significant historical sites, an old house built in 1812, and has long been rumored to be haunted.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Soon after receiving the 911 call reporting the fire, employees at the McDonald's across the street also called to report that the restaurant across the street was on fire.

Firefighters arrived at the scene minutes after 1 a.m. and reported heavy fire in the rear of the building, calling in additional resources from neighboring Salem, Derry, Londonderry and Pelham. Soon after, firefighters from Nashua, Hampstead and Hudson were called in as well, with firefighters from Atkinson and Methuen, Massachusetts providing station coverage.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The fire was mostly concentrated within the kitchen area, including the walk-in freezer. There was also heavy fire damage to the outside of the building.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the main portion of the building, including its newly renovated entertainment area. But the majority of the building sustained smoke and light water damage.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's Office was contacted and will be conducting the investigation into the origin and cause of the fire.