Car Window Shattered on Mass. Pike in What Police Initially Called a Shooting

A car windshield was shattered Thursday on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston in what state police initially described as a shooting, a classification they later walked back.

A female driver pulled up beside a Massachusetts State Police trooper on the highway around 6:20 p.m. and reported that someone had shot at her car, spokesperson Dave Procopio said in an email around 7:30 p.m.

"The Trooper observed a window of the car had been shot out," Procopio wrote in the statement.

State police said a "suspect" had been taken into custody by police in Westborough near Harry's Restaurant on Route 9. They did not identify the man and said he had not been arrested, but was being detained as police investigated.

At 9:30 p.m., Procopio said police could not confirm a shooting had taken place, and that no gun was found on the man or in his vehicle.

"At this time we are not prepared to state conclusively that the window was shattered by a gunshot, but it is not ruled out either," Procopio's new statement read. "The male driver does not face any charges currently; he has volunteered to remain on scene as the investigation continues."

In this new statement Thursday night, Procopio also said the woman whose windshield had shattered is a taxi driver, adding that "Evidence suggests that the man may have made an obscene gesture at the cab from his vehicle while both were driving" in the Ted Williams Tunnel.

The incident is under investigation, Procopio said.