Winds and rain to ramp up overnight into Monday morning

We saw a cold start to the day, but temperatures will recover nicely this afternoon with highs mostly in the 40s southern New England, few 30s far north thanks to a southerly wind flow.

Clouds will increase and thicken this afternoon and evening as a system over the central plains tracks rapidly to the east arriving in New England late tonight. With some energy diving out of the Great Lakes, this storm will intensify rapidly over southeastern New England tonight bringing rain and wind to much of the region.

After midnight, we’re expecting winds to ramp up, especially across the Cape and Islands where we could see gusts up to 50mph out of the southeast. During the morning Monday, those winds will travel up to the mid-coast of Maine before diminishing late Monday as the system pulls out of New England.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The heaviest axis of rain (in the order of 1-2”) looks to be across Connecticut, central Massachusetts, and into central New Hampshire, and Maine, but that could shift a bit east or west depending on the exact track of our system.

Enough cold air looks to hold tight across the higher elevations of Vermont, New Hampshire, and especially Maine where we could see over 6” of wet snow with locally higher amounts which is great news for some of the ski resorts who have already opened their doors.

Conditions will rapidly improve across southern New England tomorrow morning with snow and rain lingering into the afternoon north. Highs reach the low 50s south, 40s north, 30s across the higher terrain. Due to the strong winds and heavy rain early Monday which will likely have some impacts on the morning commute, a First Alert Stamp has been issued on our 10-Day forecast.

Colder air moves in behind Monday’s system via a gusty northwest wind with highs barely reaching the 40s Tuesday and in the 30s Wednesday. Beyond that, we’ll see a slight moderation in temperatures by the end of the work week with another shot of rain, perhaps snow/mix north, moving in by the weekend as a system tracks through our area.

Have a great Sunday!