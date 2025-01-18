Person stole fire vehicle in Conn. and tried to stop vehicles on I-91 in Mass.: police  

Windsor police are investigating after someone stole a fire department vehicle and several tools from the Hayden Station Firehouse, started a small fire in the garage, then used the stolen fire vehicle to try and stop several drivers on Interstate 91 in Massachusetts, according to police.

Officers responded to the fire station at 54 Basswood Road around 3:39 a.m. on Saturday to investigate the burglary.

Police said they found that someone broke a television, took several tools from a fire truck and stole a Windsor Fire Department Ford Expedition from the garage bay.

Before leaving, the person also turned on the gas stove and started a small fire in the garage, according to police.

A short time later, Massachusetts State Police received several 911 calls reporting that a fire vehicle was trying to stop several vehicles on I-91 North in Northampton, Massachusetts. They stopped the vehicle and took a male into custody, police said.

Windsor police have not publicly identified the suspect.

They said detectives are interviewing him and he could face charges, pending the outcome of the investigation.

The fire apparatus are all online and functioning and fire emergency response was not compromised, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Department at (860) 688-5273.