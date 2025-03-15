Windy but warm and dry for Sunday St. Patrick's Day parades before rain moves in

Morning fog, and stubborn clouds today may keep some spots in the 50s, but anyone who sees sun pops into the 60s. The south coast, Cape Cod & islands today remain in the 40s.

The wind ramps up a bit for Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 60s! Aside from the wind the St. Patrick’s Day parades are mostly dry (spot early shower), partly cloudy and warm.

Rain approaches Sunday night.

A large low pressure system continues to trek across the country this week. A rare “high” risk for tornadoes, wind damage and hail has been issued across Mississippi and Alabama by the Storm Prediction Center today and tonight. The “slight” severe storm risk then pivots to the east coast for Sunday night into Monday morning.

Though the damaging wind, hail, and tornado threat remains well to the south of New England, there will be some thunderstorms around Connecticut, Rhode Island, to the south coast of Massachusetts Sunday night into Monday morning. The gusty wind will be from the south all day around 30 mph. Then Sunday night, between 40 and 45 mph. Around 1-2” of rain will also fall as a squall line forms Sunday morning. That is when we have a First Alert for the worst of the rain, wind and a few thunderstorms

We stay breezy with a west wind and temps in the low 50s for the rest of Monday. Even though a cold front moves through Monday, Tuesday we still reach the 50s. More 40s to 50s at the coast, and 60s inland, are on the horizon next week as we welcome Astronomical Spring on Thursday.