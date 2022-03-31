Windy, Cloudy, Mostly Dry as Temps Challenge 60

After a semi-mild night, more mild air is surging in on a stiff southwest wind today.

Clouds will have the upper hand, but I still expect a couple of sunny breaks from time to time. Our model guidance is adamant about the entire sky staying gray across southern New England through the afternoon, but we know better. In this kind of setup, some rays will get through from time to time. That should help us get past 60 degrees in many spots.

Mild southwest winds will also boost the dewpoints this afternoon. That will increase our chances for hefty downpours and a few rumbles of thunder when the frontal boundary comes through later in the night.

By now you’ve probably heard of the severe weather that rolled through the South yesterday and last night. Yes, this is the same weather system that will come through New England tonight. But no, we’re not seeing the same outcome. Severe weather parameters are below the alert threshold, and we’ll likely just barely squeak out some thunder and lightning.

A few lingering showers are possible early tomorrow morning, but the rest of the day will dry out and temps once again will challenge 60. If you’re stepping out (wasn’t that an old Joe Jackson tune?) for some outdoor dining in the evening, it’ll be both breezy and brisk. Bring the thicker coats, as temps hold in the low 50s. Skies will be partly cloudy.

The weekend (another great artist) sees us fall back to the 50s with Saturday outbidding Sunday as the favorite. We were a little shy about the shower threat Sunday, but there are increasing signs that some are definitely in the works Sunday afternoon as a weak weather system glides by to the south. Temps slump back to the upper 40s, too.