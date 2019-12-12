Local
Windy, Rainy Start to Our Weekend

By Chris Gloninger

If you’re out and about early Thursday morning, be careful of black ice.

Temperatures are starting off in the 20s with wind chills in the 0s and 10s. We made up for some of the snow we lost after our back-to-back days in the 60s.

With the most recent round of snow, we’ve seen the snowiest start to December in Worcester (23.1 inches) and in Manchester, New Hampshire (21.9 inches) while Boston (9.3 inches) has experienced its 6th snowiest start to the month.

Friday won’t have as much of a bite. Temperatures will climb into the mid-40s with increasing clouds. The weekend is looking warm and windy and part of it is looking wet. Saturday, we may pick up 1-to-2-inches of rain.

It will remain mild and breezy Sunday, but thankfully, the sunshine will return.

Colder air returns by next week. Monday will be sunny and colder with highs in the 30s. It’s possible that we could see some snow by Tuesday and Wednesday. At this point, several inches are possible, but it’s too early to confirm the exact amounts.

We will get a little closer to 40 degrees by the end of next week with drier, sunnier weather expected to return to the region.

