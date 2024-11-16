Windy Saturday as Red Flag Warning continues in New England

The weekend is here, and we’ve ordered up a good one for you despite the lack of the rain. But there’s some hope next week! We’re tracking some rain for our area.

As we move through this Saturday, expect high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s under a mix of sun and clouds. It will be a windy day though. Winds will gust from the northwest up to 23-30 mph, keeping our brush fire threat in the forecast. In fact, a Red Flag Warning is in effect for all of Massachusetts until 6 p.m. today. Please practice fire safety and refrain from outdoor burning.

The gusty northerly winds will also create a few coastal problems Saturday, especially around high tide. Some splashover is possible around high tide Saturday (around 11 a.m. in Boston).

We’ll also have some minor flooding in low-lying areas along the immediate coast. We might see a similar scenario play out on Sunday at high tide (around noon in Boston) due to gusty winds through the first half of the day.

Otherwise, going through our Sunday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies. In fact, we’re expecting great weather as the Pats take on the LA Rams Sunday afternoon. Temperatures at kickoff with be in the mid to upper 50s. High temperatures will be near the low 60s Sunday afternoon.

On Monday, a weak disturbance will push across New England, giving way to a few more clouds and possibly a sprinkle or two. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s. And by Tuesday and Wednesday, our highs will start sinking into the mid 50s.

But let’s talk about some real rain! Our fingers are crossed. We’re tracking a low pressure system that will swing toward New England next Thursday, giving way to scattered showers. Rain will likely stick around for our area into Friday. This would be our best chance of rain in quite some time, which will help suppress our brush fire conditions a little bit. We still have a long way to go though. But every drop of rain is much needed. So far, for the month of November, we’ve only see three days of measurable rain in the Boston area – and all three of those days saw less than a tenth of an inch of rain.

Stay with your NBC 10 Boston First Alert Weather Team for further weather updates.