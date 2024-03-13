Winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Quincy

Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket in Quincy, Massachusetts, for Tuesday's drawing, is now a millionaire.

The lucky ticket was sold at Kam Man Food, located at 219 Quincy Ave., and matched five numbers.

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday night were 2, 16, 31, 57, 64 with a Mega Ball of 24. The Megaplier was 3X.

Another $1 million ticket was sold in North Carolina.

No one won the $735 million jackpot Tuesday night.

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached an estimated $792 million for Friday's drawing, with a cash option of an estimated $381.8 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands, with drawings taking place every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.