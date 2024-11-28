Winter-like weather expected after Thanksgiving storm

Some big post-thanksgiving changes are coming, catapulting us into winter like weather by the weekend. Thanksgiving Day will be a washout with much needed rain to help alleviate the drought conditions.

The most recent drought monitor shows virtually no change from the week prior, even after seeing a few inches of rain across Mass. Rain may be heavy at times, especially in the afternoon, with higher elevations possibly seeing some snow mixed in.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Light accumulations are possible in Southern New Hampshire by the evening. With higher totals in the mountains of New Hampshire and Vermont. The rain and snow will taper off from west to east by late evening.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

By Friday, drier weather returns as the storm moves out, leaving partly cloudy skies and near-seasonal temperatures. Rain chances disappear off the 10 day beyond Thanksgiving and some light mountain snow showers Friday.

The weekend will turn colder with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s and overnight lows dipping into the teens and 20s. This chilly pattern will continue into early next week, with temperatures struggling to reach 40°F during the day and cold nights in the teens and 20s.

A below normal temperature pattern will continue through the first week of December.