Winter made its comeback – but it won't last too long

What a difference a day makes! Yesterday, we were basking in spring-like weather. But today, winter made a huge comeback.

So, as we move through this Sunday, bundle up! High temperatures will be in the upper 20s, but a gusty west wind will make it feel like the teens for much of the afternoon. We’ll see plenty of sunshine. Later tonight, expect mostly clear skies. Low temperatures will drop into the teens, with wind chill values in the single digits. Some areas, in fact, will have feels-like temperatures below zero as the kids are heading off to school in the morning.

On Monday, after a bitter cold start, high temperatures will climb into the low 30s by afternoon. We’ll see mostly sunny skies.

Our cold snap will be brief though. By Tuesday, southerly winds will boost our high temperatures into the upper 40s. And by Wednesday and Thursday, highs will soar into the mid to upper 50s! Unfortunately, there’s a trade off with the warmup. We’ll be tracking rain.

In fact, a cold front will slide into our area from the west, spreading rain our way by Wednesday afternoon and evening. Rain will likely linger into early Thursday morning.

Behind the front, our temperatures will cool into the mid 40s on Friday.