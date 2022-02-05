Local

Winter Storm Blows Out to Sea, But Some Areas Without Power

By Associated Press

The winter storm that caused hundreds of thousands of power outages and contributed to hundreds of traffic accidents from Texas to Maine has moved out to sea.

But more than 80,000 electric customers in the Memphis, Tennessee, area remain without electricity after ice topped hundreds of trees on to power lines.

Some people could be in the dark for a full week.

The National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures to be in the low 30s in Memphis on Saturday. Nationwide, the storm is being blamed for at least four deaths, one each in Oklahoma, Alabama, Tennessee and Massachusetts.

