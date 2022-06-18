‘Winter Weather Has Returned!': Snow Expected on Mt. Washington This Weekend

After a series of 80 degree days, it may be hard to believe that it's going to snow in parts of New England this weekend. But that's what's projected atop New Hampshire's Mount Washington, where snow and wintry weather is expected on Saturday into Sunday.

"WInter weather has returned!" The Mount Washington Observatory proclaimed on Twitter on Saturday morning, warning that higher terrain of New Hampshire and other parts of New England will see "winter-like conditions" this weekend at elevations over 4,000 feet. Some areas could even seen an accumulation of snow.

Icy and snow trail conditions are also possible, and hypothermia and frostbite can occur if people aren't dressed properly.

... will experience ambient air temperatures close to or well below freezing, increasing winds (which will make it feel even colder on exposed skin), for summits in the clouds, rime/glaze ice will coat everything, and some summits could even see snow accumulations. ... (2/x) pic.twitter.com/ksjqFVGqtv — Mount Washington Observatory (MWO) (@MWObs) June 18, 2022

... and other mountain related operations around the northeast. Please check websites or social media feeds and/or contact various services in advance to see if their operations might be affected on the day(s) you might be interested in visiting. (4/end) — Mount Washington Observatory (MWO) (@MWObs) June 18, 2022

The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, also warned of potential snow and wind chills in high elevations this weekend.