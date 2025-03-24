Maine

‘Winter weather isn't done with us yet': Maine governor closes state offices early

Some schools also let students out early on Monday

By Marc Fortier

Gov. Janet Mills speaks during a new conference on the novel coronavirus, March 12, 2020, in Augusta, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty/AP

While Massachusetts and most of southern New England are dealing with mostly rain on Monday, winter weather is causing problems in Maine.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills announced she is closing all state offices at 2 p.m. Monday due to winter weather, as hazardous travel conditions are expected during the afternoon commute. Some schools are also letting students out early.

“Spring may have arrived this weekend, but winter weather isn’t done with us yet,” Mills said in a statement. “I urge all Maine people to use caution on the roads this afternoon. Please give extra space to plow trucks and emergency responders working to keep our roads clear and our communities safe.”

Much of Maine is under a winter weather advisory on Monday, with the National Weather Service warning of snow bands Monday afternoon that could bring periods of heavy snowfall, rapid accumulation and make for dangerous travel.

Mills said the Maine Emergency Management Agency is coordinating with the state Department of Transportation, the state's electric utilities and local emergency management partners to monitor the storm and make sure that residents are safe.

