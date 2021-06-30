Winthrop Continues to Cope With Deadly Shootings as New Details Emerge

As residents continue to process Saturday's deadly rampage in Winthrop, Massachusetts, new revelations about the status of the investigation are adding to the anxiety.

Sources tell NBC10 Boston that a backpack connected to 28-year-old Nathan Allen was recovered Sunday morning not too far from where police say Allen stole a box truck Saturday afternoon minutes before the rampage started.

According to the sources, weapons, ammunition and a pamphlet on how to control your breathing while shooting were recovered.

Meanwhile, at the site of the shooting that left David Green and Ramona Cooper dead, Matthew Vasel showed up Wednesday afternoon with flowers.

"I felt bad for the people who got shot and killed by this person," he said. "I just wanted to help, bring flowers and show my respect for the people who died."

The shooting is being investigated as a hate crime. Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said Allen had made "some troubling white supremacist rhetoric" that targeted Black and Jewish people. Both victims were Black.

On Wednesday night, Winthrop public health officials held a walk-in community meeting for those wanting to meet with members of the town's trauma services team.

Residents are also mobilizing to help Green's and Cooper's families pay for funeral expenses.

"It was horrible," said Andrew Biggio, the founder of Boston's Wounded Vet Run. Both Green and Cooper were veterans and so Biggio's non-profit says it wants to pay $5,000 to each family to help cover funeral expenses.

"Ms. Cooper relocated from the Chelsea Soldier Home to Winthrop to a new apartment to start a new life, and it is not fair to her family to have to deal with this right now, and it is not fair for Mr. Green who was in retirement," Biggio said.

Town officials also say Winthrop is preparing for Thursday evening's vigil. The town saying Wednesday that members of both Green's and Cooper's family plan on speaking.