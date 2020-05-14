Winthrop Police Warn Public of Scam Offering $17K Personal Loan, Gift Cards

Police in Winthrop, Massachusetts, are warning the public of a personal loan scam.

A letter went out to residents offering a $17,000 loan and gift cards in exchange for filling out an online application, according to police.

One letter that had a return address of an undisclosed administrative office was returned to the Winthrop Finance Department, which contacted Winthrop Police. Massachusetts State Police told the town's authorities that it was a known scam.

Winthrop Police Chief Terence Delehanty says residents should never give out personal information, credit card numbers or Social Security numbers.

"The only reason we became aware of this is because it was returned to the believed sender," Delehanty said in a statement. "However, the town would never send a letter like this. We encourage residents to remain vigilant and to always call if they receive any suspicious offers either by mail, over the phone or in person."

Police also specified that people should be wary of any suspicious activity related to the coronavirus pandemic, including door-to-door solicitors offering COVID-19 testing or people requesting financial information as a prerequisite for testing.