Our Sunday winter storm continues through the afternoon and evening. We picked up several inches of snowfall overnight, with 0.1 to 0.25 inches of ice in parts of Connecticut and Rhode Island to western Massachusetts.

An additional tenth to a quarter inch of ice is likely this afternoon and evening in the same places, outside of Interstate 495. Meanwhile, in Boston and for areas inside of 495, we see more rain filling in. Around 1 inch of rainfall is forecast through Sunday night. It's time to remove the snow or ice before the heavy rain. Some local urban flooding will be a problem.

Snow continues in the mountains and ski areas through Sunday night, with the North Country getting around 9-12 inches of snow by 11 p.m. Watch for sleet mixing in across southern Vermont and New Hampshire slopes as we pick up another 3-5 inches of a snow mix there.

The wind picks up significantly this evening as a surface low strengthens and moves into the Gulf of Maine Sunday night. As it moves away from New England Monday, we see westerly winds of 20-30 mph and gusts up to 50-60 mph.

Damage and outages will be scattered in higher elevations and at the coastline with the weight of snow and ice being an issue in high terrain. The blustery conditions mean we see temps drop Sunday night to the 20s and it turns very icy. Wind chills will be near zero Monday morning as we get drier air through midweek.

Our next storm is brewing around Thursday and it’s a coastal storm. The forecast models agree a big storm will develop, though they are not in agreement with the track.

If we see a more northern track, we get several inches of snow in southern New England and some wind. But a miss is also an option with this storm.

Stay tuned for updates!

