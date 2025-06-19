Tom Brady

Wish comes true as Topsfield teen chats with Tom Brady ahead of Fanatics Fest

Tanner Dikan will see Tom Brady and other star athletes Friday, but the Patriots legend surprised him with a phone call first.

By Darren Botelho

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 13-year-old from Topsfield, Massachusetts, will meet some of the biggest names in sports Friday through Make-A-Wish. But one legend didn't want to wait to chat with him.

Patriots legend Tom Brady will be among the star athletes Tanner Dikan will have a chance to meet at Fanatics Fest in New York City.

Fanatics founder and CEO Michael Rubin pulled a trick play on Dikan during a phone call, with the GOAT appearing on the screen.

"It's the coolest place to be. That's where all the people are going to be at. All your favorite athletes, and I'm going to be there, and I hope I get to meet you," Brady told him on the call.

Dikan is a huge sports fan.

"I love watching every single sport, and sports is like my favorite hobby," he said.

Peyton Manning, Manny Ramirez and Tyreek Hill are just some of the names on Dikan's roster to meet at the event — a wish being granted by Make-A-Wish and Fanatics, the official sports partner of Make-A-Wish.

"On the call, you should practice receiving, because I'm going to throw you some passes. So, I'm expecting that," Dikan said.

What he and his family were not expecting was the health battle he had been fighting with a rare form of a respiratory disorder.

"I have IV infusions, and it's to like boost my immune system and make me better," he said.

Nothing would sideline Dikan from meeting Brady and his other sports heroes this week.

"You're going to have a great time, you're going to have one of the best days of your life, alright?" Brady said. "And I can't wait, we're going to have a blast."

Fanatics Fest runs through the weekend at the Javits Center.

