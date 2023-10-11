MBTA

With bridge work wrapped up, Green Line Extension to Union Square reopens

The project was initially projected to take 42 days, but the timeline was shortened to 25

By Matt Fortin

The Union Square Branch of the Green Line Extension reopened on Wednesday morning, after crews finished construction work on the Squires Bridge ahead of schedule, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Regular service resumed between Lechmere and Union Square with the completion of the bridge work, which began back in September.

The Squires Bridge takes Route 28 over the Union Branch of the Green Line, as well as the Fitchburg Commuter Rail Line and the Somerville Avenue Extension.

The work was wrapped up on Tuesday, and the MBTA was able to run a test train through the area.

“We’re proud to have completed repairs of the Squires Bridge ahead of schedule and to have resumed Green Line train service in this area as quickly and safely as possible,” Acting Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt said in a news release. “We’re grateful to MBTA riders for their patience, to the MassDOT engineers and contractors for their hard work, and to Governor Healey and Lieutenant Governor Driscoll for challenging us to think bigger about how we could shorten the construction timeline to minimize the impact on riders.”

The bridge work was centered around beam end repairs and other preventative maintenance to ensure the structure's safety.

