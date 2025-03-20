With dry conditions across Mass., Haverhill declares drought emergency

Drought levels remain critical in much of Massachusetts, and now, one Merrimack Valley city is taking action.

Haverhill has declared a drought emergency.

Lower-than-expected rainfall has many in the area concerned.

"Having enough water for the city, that's the big worry," said Robert Ward, director of the Haverhill Department of Public Works.

Ward says that the city has been seeing water levels go down substantially since last summer, and the winter season didn't help much, either.

We're not even in the peak of drought season yet, but because the majority of the state has a 13 to 18 inch rainfall deficit since brush fires ravaged the North Shore in the fall, most of Massachusetts is in either significant or critical drought.

"Through the winter, when we're looking to see our reservoirs recover, and the levels start to come back up, we really like to see that snow over through the course of the winter," Ward said.

The most recent data from the Massachusetts Drought Management Task Force shows most of Massachusetts, including Haverhill, at critical drought levels, the second-driest category. The rest of the state is at significant drought levels.

Haverhill Mayor Melinda Barrett says this is the first time in around 25 years the city has had to declare this type of emergency. During this time, there are water restrictions that prohibit any nonessential outdoor water use.

"There is no using your sprinkler systems that are automatic, we ask that people don't wash their cars and go to a car wash instead, because they generally recycle their water," Barrett said.

Most of Massachusetts is in severe or moderate drought and a brush fire popped up Monday in Lowell, both reminders that the fire season is starting earlier now in the state. Here's how much rain Massachusetts needs to end the drought, and a breakdown of the most common causes of brush fires.

There are exceptions for businesses that depend on water for their livelihood, like golf courses, plant nurseries and pest management. People can also use handheld hoses to water their lawns.

"One of the big things we see in the water department is people come in, they get a really high bill, and it's because of a water leak," Ward said. "So one of the things with conservation is check for leaks."

The mayor says this emergency will be in effect until water levels rise again.

If people don't follow the guidelines, they will get a warning the first time. After that, they can face fines of up to $100 per day.