With funding approved, groups supporting migrants turn eyes to future

Now that a $3.1 billion boost to Massachusetts' budget has been passed, many are breathing a sigh of relief.

That includes those impacted by the lack of housing, as $250 million is earmarked for the emergency shelter system that has been stretched thin.

Organizations like La Colaborativa in Chelsea say this will be a huge weight lifted off the shoulders of the people they serve.

"Tomorrow will be … a brighter future for people that are in the shelter system," said Gladys Vega, executive director of La Colaborativa.

The funding includes support for organizations, hotel room costs, assistance for school districts and an emergency shelter overflow site.

"Hopefully we can transition those people from shelter to permanent housing and into job opportunities in Massachusetts," Vega said. "We have plenty of jobs."

The money will not be used to expand the shelter system, but rather to maintain the current level of service for the 7,500 families in emergency housing right now and those on the waitlist.

There is also $10 million included in the budget to help resettlement agencies like The International Institute of New England.

"We're very relieved that the legislature came into an agreement and got this done," said Jeff Thielman, that organization's CEO.

Thielmen says the institute will use the funding to help prevent people from going into shelters in the first place.

"We want to use that money to help some of those families we are supporting to get out of the hotel rooms," he said. "We're supporting eight hotels in eastern Massachusetts, and one of our goals is to get as many people out of there and into apartments and into more permanent living situations."

Only current agencies and organizations that have contracts with the state will receive funds by the beginning of 2024.