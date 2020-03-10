With Health Threat on the Horizon, Worcester Schools Organize a Plan B

Amidst the smattering of school closings across the country, Worcester Public Schools is looking to get ahead of the possible threat of the novel coronavirus.

School officials announced that if classes were to be cancelled, students would be given homework packets and assignments to be completed, in an effort to stay on schedule.

There have not been any school closings yet. The plan is strictly cautionary.

The school district faces a challenge because of limited access many of the district's 25,000 students have to email.