mission hill school

With Mission Hill School Closing, Process of Placing Students Begins

It remains unclear exactly where students from the soon-to-be-shuttered K-8 school will wind up

By Jeff Saperstone

With Boston's Mission Hill School set to close at the end of the school year, officials have begun the process of placing students in other schools for the fall.

The decision to close the K-8 school in Jamaica Plain was made following a scathing report detailing the school’s failures, an independent investigation which found that the school failed to protect students from threats of sexual misconduct and abuse from other students.

"The report’s findings make clear that we must take significant action to immediately ensure the safety and well-being of our students and begin the healing process for the victims," Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said.

However, not all parents are in agreement that the school should close.

"By closing our school, you’re creating more trauma on a larger scale," one parent said. "When I told my son about potential closure, he immediately collapsed to the ground and started sobbing."

Roughly 200 students attend the school during the 2021-22 school year.

“I don’t think closing the school is a solution, probably the teachers and the people who work here, probably sit them down and figure out what’s really going on," said Glory Acevedo, the parent of a Mission Hill student.

