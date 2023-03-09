With Prices Through the Roof, Where Can Renters Get Help to Keep One Over Their Heads?

Renters are reporting rent increases of 10%, 20% and more, in many cases forcing them to find new places to live.

Housing officials say renters can challenge this. The reality is that they may not be successful, but there are resources available so they don't have to do it alone.

"I said hey I got the lease renewal agreement why is it so high?"

Joe Sapiente moved from Chinatown to East Boston after he received notice that the rent for his one-bedroom apartment would go up from $2,600 to over $4,000.

"(They said) this year we are expecting a higher demand for apartments, and we just wanted to be very competitive on the market," he said.

Danielle Johnson is deputy director of Boston's Office of Housing Stability. She says she receives about 90 calls a day from renters in need of help.

"They are well within their right to say I don’t agree to this because there have been conditions in my unit that are not up to par based on the state sanitary code, or the market rate for this community is x amount dollars," she explained.

She says the office can connect tenants with a mediator.

"Some landlords just want the increase and there is no budging but we do try to have those conversations before it gets to another level," she said.

Jordana Greenman, an attorney who represents small landlords, says inflation has really affected things.

"Because this concern that this rent control proposal might pass I think landlords, especially in the City of Boston proper are extremely scared," she said.

Rent increases have been a challenge for years and Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara is looking into creating a Renter's Bill of Rights.

"We do have power through ordinances to codify the relationship between a landlord and a tenant in a way that protects people and keeps as many people in their homes as possible," Lara said.

This is not an issue unique to Boston. The city's Office of Housing Stability points to organizations like Greater Boston Legal Servies and legal aids across the region for help navigating these situations.

The state legislature and the governor would still need to approve the home rule petition – so there still is a way to go before rent prices potentially come down in the city.