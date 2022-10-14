With Severe Flu Season Predicted, Health Officials Encourage Flu & COVID-19 Vaccines

Flu season has begun and with doctors predicting a severe one, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health is encouraging everyone eligible to get a flu shot.

Doctors are concerned that the combination of flu and COVID-19 cases could cause stress on the health system this winter.

“It’s important that everybody over the age of 6 months get a flu vaccine annually, and even more so this year because the lack of infection over the past couple of flu seasons likely means there is less immunity to flu than in prior years,” said Dr. Larry Madoff, Medical Director of DPH’s Bureau of Infectious Disease and Laboratory Sciences.

This year there were a high number of cases reported in the southern hemisphere, where their winter runs opposite ours, DPH noted.

Vaccines continue to be the most effective way to prevent severe illness and death. Flu vaccines are particularly encouraged for those who are at higher risk for severe disease, including those with chronic respiratory conditions, heart disease, a weakened immune system, or who are pregnant.

Every year, thousands of people die from the flu in the U.S.

You can get vaccinated for both the flu and COVID-19 in one visit. For more details on COVID-19 vaccines, visit mass.gov/covid19. For more on the flu, visit mass.gov/influenza or call your health care provider.