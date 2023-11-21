Massachusetts

With Thanksgiving just days away, Boston-area COVID wastewater date spikes

The Biden administration on Monday said it was offering another round of free at-home COVID tests to U.S. households. American can use COVIDtests.gov to request four free tests

By Staff Reports

Close-up of a person receiving a shot
Paul Hennessy | LightRocket | Getty Images

Thanksgiving is just two days away, and Boston-area wastewater data indicates that the coronavirus is on the rise.

The Boston Herald reports that the virus levels are climbing in the north and south of Boston — the weekly average for both are up 65% from last week.

With the holiday season here, the Department of Public Health is urging residents to get their flu shots and updated COVID-19 vaccine. Last week, a major study revealed that getting both the COVID and flu shots together produces a stronger antibody response.

The Biden administration on Monday said it was offering another round of free at-home COVID tests to U.S. households. Americans can use COVIDtests.gov to request four free tests. 

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More Boston news

Massachusetts 6 hours ago

Bruins' Milan Lucic appears in court on assault charge, released on personal recognizance

Immigration 23 hours ago

State Transportation Building in Boston will house migrant families as emergency shelter

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsBostonCOVID-19
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us