1 in custody in Cambridge road rage shooting near boathouse, police say

A person is in custody after a road rage shooting on Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Sunday, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the shooting, which took place near the MIT Sailing Pavilion on the Charles River. Massachusetts State Police said, amid the early stages of the investigation, that there were two victims.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

State and local police responded to reports of gunshots on Memorial Drive near Ames Street shortly after 5 p.m. A large police presence was seen after the incident took place.

One person was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Two cars at the scene appeared to have bullet holes in their windshields. Witnesses tell NBC 10 Boston at least two people were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Cambridge police described what happened as a road rage incident and noted that state police would be investigating, since Memorial Drive is overseen by the state.

State police said the suspect was at the scene.

Authorities said there was no threat to the public.