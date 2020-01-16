Local
Woburn

Multiple People Injured in Ambulance Crash on Rte. 128 in Woburn

Images from the scene showed an ambulance being winched onto a tow truck

NBC10 Boston

An ambulance was involved in an accident in in Woburn, Massachusetts, Wednesday, authorities said, leaving multiple people injured.

Several other ambulances have been called to the scene of the crash on Route 128 near exit 27, the Woburn Fire Department said.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash or how seriously anyone was hurt.

Images from the scene showed an ambulance being winched onto a tow truck and a Mercedes sedan nearby on a highway embankment. Both vehicles showed some damage.

Woburn
