Woburn crash leaves driver dead, 2 passengers hurt

One person is dead and two others are injured after a crash Friday in Woburn, Massachusetts.

The crash happened near the intersection of Commerce Way and Atlantic Avenue.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police say a pickup truck crashed into a car before jumping the curb and hitting two transformers.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at Lahey Hospital.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

One passenger in the pickup truck was also brought to Lahey Hospital and another was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital. Neither person's condition was immediately known.

The driver was the only person in the other car and was not hurt, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.