Woburn high school students protest teacher layoffs

Nearly two dozen teachers in Woburn, Massachusetts, have been told they won’t be returning next year. The cuts come just days before the end of the school year.

Dozens of students in the Black Student Union walked out of Woburn Memorial High School in protest, chanting “Save Our Staff” on the steps of City Hall. Students say several of the staff members who were fire played an integral role in their student experience as minorities.

“We realized that we’re losing a lot of cultured and black teachers and some of those teachers are very important support systems for a lot of us,” said Lakaila Cherisme, a junior.

Students were particularly upset about losing their cultural specialist, Mr. G.

“He’s our biggest supporter when it comes to guiding us through graduating, getting our grades up, just doing better for ourselves,” Cherisme said.

“He’s saved a lot of kids in the school,” added Aleinys Garcia-Aponte, a junior. “Our school was very troubled in the beginning and once he came, he was like the heart of our school.”

A teacher at the high school who wishes to remain anonymous due to fear of retaliation said that many of those fired were people of color, describing the situation as “not fair.”

According to the Woburn Teachers Association, 22 non-tenured staff members were cut across the district. In a statement, the WTA said, “This is an incredibly difficult and emotional time for those affected, for our WTA family, and for those throughout the Woburn Public Schools that worked side by side and hand in hand with these educators.”

The anonymous teacher also said some colleagues who were cut spoke Spanish and French which was an asset to the diverse school community.

Meanwhile, as the school year ends, students want their voices heard.

“We’re just showing them now how we’re taking a stance no matter what,” said Garcia-Aponte. “I hope they can try to make an adjustment and have them stay.”

Many students say they plan to attend a School Committee meeting next week and some have prepared speeches.

NBC10 Boston reached out to the superintendent and high school principal for comment and has not heard back.