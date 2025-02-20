Rollover crash causing lane closure on I-93 in Woburn

A rollover crash is causing lane closures on I-93 in Woburn, Massachusetts, on Thursday.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation confirmed the crash on I-93N at exit 28. The three right lanes are closed.

Officials did not immediately provide details on any injuries. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.