Rollover crash causing lane closure on I-93 in Woburn

A rollover crash is causing lane closures on I-93 in Woburn, Massachusetts, on Thursday.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation confirmed the crash on I-93N at exit 28. The three right lanes are closed.
Officials did not immediately provide details on any injuries. Drivers should expect delays in the area.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
