Fire breaks out at Woburn home

Woburn Fire didn't immediately share any information on the Winstead Ave. fire

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Firefighters were battling a blaze at a home in Woburn, Massachusetts, late Friday night.

Information is extremely limited at this point, but crews were on scene at Winstead Avenue where smoke could be seen billowing from the windows into the night sky around 11 p.m.

Mutual aid was requested.

There was no word on any injuries, and no other details were immediately available.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Woburn Fire Department for more, including how this fire started, if anyone is hurt, and how many people are displaced.

