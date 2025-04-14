Crime and Courts

Woburn courthouse evacuated, closed after incident

NBC10 Boston has reached out to police for more information

By Asher Klein

Woburn District Court on Monday, April 14, 2025.
NBC10 Boston

An incident at Woburn District Court prompted its evacuation and closed the Massachusetts courthouse on Monday, a representative for the court told NBC10 Boston.

More details weren't immediately available, including the nature of the incident and whether anyone was hurt.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Several officers were seen outside the building's doors just after noon on Monday.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to police for more information.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

More Woburn news

Boston Restaurant Talk Mar 12

The Smoke Shop BBQ plans to soft-open in Woburn next week

Traffic Feb 20

4 people seriously hurt in rollover crash on I-93 in Woburn

Massachusetts Jan 21

Firefighters battle house fire in Woburn

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsWoburn
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us