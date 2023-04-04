Woburn Restaurant Owners Indicted on Forced Labor Charges

A father and son who own two restaurants in Woburn, Massachusetts, have been indicted on federal forced labor charges.

Federal agents raided The Dog House and Tudo Na Brasa in October in a human trafficking and indentured servitude operation.

At the time, 65-year-old Jesse Moraes and 43-year-old Hugo Moraes, both of Woburn, and 62-year-old Chelbe Moraes — Jesse's brother and Hugo's uncle who lives in Brazil — were charged with smuggling people into the country illegally.

Two restaurants in Woburn were raided Monday, with the owners accused of using their business to help with a human smuggling operation.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

On Tuesday, the office of U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said all three men are now facing charges of forced labor conspiracy. Both Woburn residents are also charged with forced labor and attempted forced labor, while Jesse Moraes is additionally charged with labor trafficking, attempted labor trafficking and money laundering conspiracy.

"This case is another stark example of the human trafficking that's happening every single day in our country and our Commonwealth and the heinous lengths some employers go to in the pursuit of profit," Rollins said in a statement Tuesday. "It is alleged that these defendants conspired to take advantage of the American dream. Individuals seeking to come to the United States for a better life to benefit themselves and their families were allegedly taken advantage of and deceived. We allege that these defendants endangered the victims they smuggled and compelled them to work through threats of violence and other serious harm."

NBC10 Boston Federal authorities inside Tudo Na Brasa in Woburn in October of 2022

Rollins added that Chelbe Moraes is accused of providing false documents to help the migrants claim asylum upon entry to the U.S.

"Labor traffickers treat humans like commodities, profiting from the mistreatment of their workforce and using force, fraud, or coercion to push people to work and make it difficult or impossible to leave," Michael Krol, acting special agent in charge for Homeland Security Investigations in New England, said in a statement.

BREAKING: @HSINewEngland investigators on scene in Woburn this morning. They raided two local restaurants. Sources tell us it’s related to allegations of #HumanTrafficking. Video shot by @JasonSolowski @NBC10Boston #nbc10investigators pic.twitter.com/phw0heDbwN — Kathy Curran (@KathyReports) October 4, 2022

Federal agents keep going back and forth between The Dog House & Tudo Na Brasa on Main St in Woburn. @NBC10Boston Investigators’ @KathyReports says sources tell her this raid is related to allegations of human trafficking. pic.twitter.com/G0gRmQbFoa — Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) October 4, 2022

The three men allegedly smuggled the victims into the country for fees between $18,000 and $22,000. Jesse and Hugo Moraes are accused of then withholding wages and forcing them to work many hours "while subjecting the victims to threats of serious harm – including financial harm, violence and deportation to prevent them from quitting and demanding better pay and working conditions," according to Rollins' office.

The charges echo those brought by Rollins last month against the owner of Stash's Pizza, a Boston restaurant with two locations in Dorchester and Roslindale. Stavros Papantoniadis is also charged with forced labor, with seven undocumented immigrant workers coming forward with allegations of violence and harassment.