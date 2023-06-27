Woburn students late to end school after teachers' strike pushes back last day

For five days in early February, Woburn teachers picketed in the cold for a salary increase. now as other districts set students loose for summer vacation, the district has to make up those missed days in the classroom.

"It’s been frustrating and a pain in the neck trying to keep up with everything. They lost so much time from school, so much work," Betty Jean Milo, who is the great-grandparent of a sixth grader, said.

Milo has three great-grandchildren in Woburn Public Schools who had to stay home with her for a week in the winter. She thinks the makeup days are unproductive.

"It’s a waste of time and energy they could have gone out last week for what they are doing, It’s not worth it," she said.

Some families decided to let their children skip school this week.

"I know a lot of other families some of them have vacations and they just chose to take off and do that but for us it wasn’t that big of a deal," Craig Breigle, a father of a second grader, said. "We probably would have done other things but we rearranged accordingly."

Lauren DiCicco said one of her children was finished on Monday while the other two still had a few days to go.

"It’s only a week so I’m okay with it actually. Teachers did what they had to do and I support it," she said.

"It’s the way the ball bounces. What are you going to do? The teachers gotta make their money too you know," Jack Willett, grandfather of a sixth grader, commented.

The strike ended with a four-year deal, a 13.75% salary increase for teachers and an extra 10 minutes added to their workday.

A few extra days of school isn't the only cost. As part of the deal the union agreed to pay for the cost of the week-long strike - $225,000 over the next four years -and make a $20,000 donation to charity.