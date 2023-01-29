Woburn Teachers Will Strike Monday Amid Contract Dispute, Schools Will Be Closed

Teachers in Woburn, Massachusetts, plan to go on strike Monday after a contract agreement was not reached this weekend, prompting the superintendent to announce that all schools will be closed for the day.

The city's teachers' association voted to go on strike Friday, and negotiations picked back up this weekend. There was a last-minute meeting Sunday evening between the teachers' union and the school committee, but the two sides failed to agree on a new contract.

"We could have gotten this contract settled tonight" said Barbara Locke, president of the teachers' association. "Unfortunately their reckless refusal to continue negotiations tonight means the planned strike will start Monday."

With the Woburn Teachers' Association going on strike Monday, the district will be short more than 500 teachers -- something a spokesperson for the union said would no doubt force school to be canceled for the day.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

NBC10 Boston learned Sunday evening that a phone call did go out to parents saying all classes Monday have been canceled district-wide.

The superintendent said in his message that "despite a full day of negotiations, there was not an agreement with the Woburn Teachers' Association. As a result, the Woburn Teachers' Association will be out on an illegal strike tomorrow, and all Woburn schools will be closed to students tomorrow, Monday, Jan. 30. We have made arrangements so food can be picked up at each school between 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. tomorrow. I will keep you updated in a timely manner for planning purposes."

#BREAKING - NO DEAL. The Woburn Teachers Association & School Committee have failed to agree on a new contract. Teachers plan to strike Monday morning and we’re told a phone call has just gone out to parents saying all classes tomorrow are now canceled district-wide. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/5XXvYLE6HG — Kirsten Glavin (@kirstenglavin) January 30, 2023

NOW: Members of the Woburn Teachers Association have made their way to City Hall to protest outside ahead of the Mayors 7:30pm press conference with media outlets. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/eT7oyanAyq — Kirsten Glavin (@kirstenglavin) January 30, 2023

Union members made their way to City Hall on Sunday night to protests outside ahead of the mayor's 7:30 p.m. press conference.

Teachers in Woburn Public Schools have been working without a contract since last summer, with negotiations ongoing for more than a year now. They're asking for changes like smaller classes, wage increases and a cost-of-living adjustment, and that students go to gym twice a week.

When it comes to the strike, the mayor has called the plan illegal, disruptive and unncecesary.

There were talks of a strike coming this week but that has now been averted after a deal was reached Saturday night.

Last Tuesday, the school committee filed a petition with the state to investigate since it is against the law in Massachusetts to do so.

A union representative told NBC10 Boston on Sunday that no one wants this outcome.

“There’s no teacher that I know in our district that wants to be on strike right now," union secretary Eric Scarborough said. "We’d rather have a contract and be teaching our students in the classroom and be ready to go. We were pushed to an absolute limit here and we really feel like this was the last thing we could do in order to potentially get a fair contract.”

Scarborough added that teachers will likely begin to strike at 8 a.m. Monday.