Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
water main break

Woburn Water Main Break Causes Flooding

"It was coming down like a river," Neighbor Edwin MacInnes said. "It actually looked like a river came right through."

By John Moroney

A water main break in Woburn flooded the basements of some nearby residents and shut down service in the area after midnight Tuesday.

Crews are working to fix the main break on Forest Park Road, which runs under Route 95 in Woburn and remains closed. The water not only flooded Forest Park but also Boyd Road around the corner.

Neighbor Edwin MacInnes said he ended up with four to six inches of water in his home.

"It was coming down like a river," MacInnes said. "It actually looked like a river came right through."

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Local

forecast 2 hours ago

Scattered Storms, Feels-Like 100 Degrees Tuesday

Massachusetts State Police 6 hours ago

Man in Custody After Dragging Officer With His Car, Highway Chase

This article tagged under:

water main breakfloodingWoburnWoburn PoliceForest Park Road
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us