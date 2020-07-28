A water main break in Woburn flooded the basements of some nearby residents and shut down service in the area after midnight Tuesday.

Crews are working to fix the main break on Forest Park Road, which runs under Route 95 in Woburn and remains closed. The water not only flooded Forest Park but also Boyd Road around the corner.

Neighbor Edwin MacInnes said he ended up with four to six inches of water in his home.

"It was coming down like a river," MacInnes said. "It actually looked like a river came right through."