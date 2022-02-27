Woman, 22, Struck By Car as She Exited Rideshare Vehicle in Medford; Driver Took Off

Police are hoping the public can help them find whoever struck and seriously injured a young woman before taking off late Saturday night in Medford, Massachusetts.

Medford police say the 22-year-old victim was getting out of a rideshare vehicle on Harvard Street with her boyfriend around 11:30 p.m. when a passing car hit her. The woman suffered serious injuries and she was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital where she remains in serious condition.

Investigators are sharing what information they have collected from witnesses, hoping someone will be able to help them locate the hit-and-run suspect.

Witnesses reported to Medford police that the vehicle involved was very likely a beige-colored, older type Toyota Corolla or Camry style car. They said the back of the car has a box shape to it.

This could also be another make of a car that looks like the Toyota.

According to police, the suspect vehicle should have damage to the front passenger side.

One witness told Medford police that the driver stopped at the scene, got out of the car and looked at the injured woman before fleeing in the direction of Main Street. The car may have turned right onto Main Street, which would be heading north.

The suspect is described as having very short, cut tightly cropped dark hair. Witnesses say he was wearing red or tan pants.

Evidence collected on scene also revealed that a silver/gray 2003 style Honda Civic or Accord type motor-vehicle was involved in a crash at this scene. According to a witness, this car struck the back of the car that struck the woman. The Honda is missing a grill that was recovered on scene, as well as some other parts.

Police do not currently have any video or photos to share.

The Medford Police Department said it would appreciate any help the public could provide. Anyone with information about the crash, the vehicles and/or the person or persons involved is asked to please call 781-395-1212. Or people can contact Sgt. Carl Brooks of the crash investigation team at cbrooks@medfordpolice.com.

Medford police can also be contacted anonymously via Tipp 411.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.