Woman, 3 teens charged after gun is brandished on social media livestream

A Massachusetts woman and three teens are facing charges in connection with an incident where a gun was shown on a social media livestream last week.

Hudson police said they were made aware of an individual brandishing a firearm on a social media livestream last Thursday. Through an investigation, they were able to identify a 17-year-old male as the individual who brandished the gun and determined that he did not have a Firearms Identification Card.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, Hudson police officers arrived at the home of one of the teens to execute a search warrant. While they were executing the warrant, they said two teens who were inside became verbally aggressive with officers and attempted to have a dog that was at the residence attack them.

As police attempted to de-escalate the situation, a 14-year-old made physical contact with an officer.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

A woman at the home was asked by police to wait outside of the home, where one of the teens was being detained. While outside, police saw the woman take one of the teen's phones from them.

The woman, identified as Jessire Dasilva, 38, of Hudson, was arrested and charged with interfering with a police officer/investigation.

A 17-year-old from Hudson was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm without an FID card, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, possession of ammunition without an FID card and improper storage of a firearm.

A 14-year-old from Hudson was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a police officer, assault with a dangerous weapon and interfering with a police officer/investigation.

Another 14-year-old from Hudson was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a police officer and assault with a dangerous weapon.

While executing the warrant, police said they found a fully loaded 9mm Taurus GX4 handgun and several rounds of ammunition inside the 17-year-old's room.

Dasilva was arraigned Tuesday in Marlborough District Court. The three teens were also arraigned Tuesday in juvenile court. Their names are not being released because of their age.