Woman, 57, killed in head-on collision in Gill; 2 others injured

A woman died Friday evening when her car was struck head-on in Gill, Massachusetts, officials say. Two others were injured.

The Northwestern District Attorney's Office says police officers were called to Route 2 near Barton Cove around 4 p.m. Friday and found two cars had been involved in a collision.

According to investigators, a Mazda MX5 Miata convertible was traveling westbound on​ Route 2 when it crossed into the eastbound lane, striking a Chevrolet Cobalt sedan head-on. The Cobalt driver, identified as 57-year-old Tracy Matthews, of Athol, was taken by ambulance to Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield, where she was pronounced dead, the district attorney said.

A passenger in Matthews' car was transported to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Miata, identified as a 63-year-old Needham man, was also taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Officials haven't said what caused the man to cross into oncoming traffic.

No charges have been filed at this time.

An investigation into the fatal crash and its cause are ongoing.